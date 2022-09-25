ReliefPH: Help communities affected by Super Typhoon Karding

Several organizations are leading relief initiatives following the devastation left by Super Typhoon Karding. Here is a running list of efforts where you can extend your help.

MANILA, Philippines – Super Typhoon Karding (Noru) battered communities in Central Luzon, following its landfall on Sunday, September 25.

Areas around Northern Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Metro Manila have also braced the effects of the super typhoon.

Seeing the impacts of the weather disturbance, several groups and organizations have lined up various donation drives and relief operations to help those affected.

MovePH, the civic engagement arm of Rappler, is collating and verifying donation drives and relief operations that can assist these affected communities.

Below is a running list of such relief operations where you can extend your help:

Agham Youth National

Agham Youth National is calling for donations that can help victims of the floodings, storm surges, and strong winds brought on by the super typhoon.

Monetary donations are accepted through the following channels:

GCash Daniel Fabellon – 09163690159



Landbank Mikaela San Ramon 0047-1687-32

Banco De Oro Mikaela San Ramon 011110066552

BPI Louise Carmela Llamado 8949202934



Proof of payment must be uploaded afterwards through this link.

Art Relief Mobile Kitchen

Art Relief Mobile Kitchen, a volunteer-led group, will cook meals for affected communities in Los Baños, Laguna.

Willing individuals may send or drop off cooking ingredients such as rice, cooking oil, sugar, salt, vinegar, soy sauce, fish sauce, vegetables, and meats (chicken, pork, fish) at the group’s kitchen, which will be set up at the Batong Malake Covered Court.

The ARMK group is also accepting cash donations. For more information on how to coordinate in-kind donations, please contact the following point persons:

Facebook: Precious Leano Alex Baluyut



Ateneo de Manila University

Ateneo de Manila University, through The Ateneo Dream Team, is calling for cash donations to provide food, water, and other immediate needs to severely affected communities. To donate, please refer to details here:

As super typhoon #KardingPH bears down on Luzon, we are once again asking everyone to lend a hand and help those who are in harm's way. We are once again opening our donation channels for Karding relief operations.



To donate, visit https://t.co/qsxI0p85y8 — Ateneo de Manila University (@ateneodemanilau) September 25, 2022

Balay Obrero

Balay Obrero, a volunteer-led group, calls for volunteers and donations. They accept both monetary and in-kind donations.

For cash donations, you may send them through the following accounts:

BDO Balai Obrero Foundation, Inc. 1490128806

GCash Maria Elena Pausal 09519251037



For in-kind donations and interested volunteers, you may go to:

Tulong Obrero Headquarters, Balai Obrero Foundation, 63 Narra St., Brgy. Claro, Proj. 3, Quezon City

You may also contact Tulong Obrero Hotline (09207265211) for other inquiries.

Citizens’ Disaster Response Center

Citizens’ Disaster Response Center, a non-government organization that caters to community based disaster management, is calling for cash and in-kind donations such as medicine, food, water, hygiene kits, and shelter kits.

In-kind donations may be sent to 72-A Times St., West Triangle Homes, Quezon City. You may contact them at any of these numbers: +632 8929 9820 and +632 8929 9822.

Cash donations may go to any of the following accounts:

GCash Glenn Latoza – 09164930194

Paypal info@cdrc-phil.com

Metrobank (Peso account) Citizens’ Disaster Response Center Metrobank Examiner Branch, Quezon City, Philippines 636-3-63600741-3

Metrobank (Dollar account) Citizens’ Disaster Response Center Metrobank Examiner Branch, Quezon City, Philippines 636-2-63600158-3



Kasalukuyan ng namiminsala ang #KardingPH sa Polilio Island. Bilang paghahanda, maaaring magpadala ng donasyon sa aming tanggapan para sa ating kababayang maaapektuhan ng bagyo.



Mag-ingat tayong lahat! pic.twitter.com/3opJMJzK1H — Citizens' Disaster Response Center (@cdrc1984) September 25, 2022

Community Pantry PH

Community Pantry PH is on standby to cook and ship meals across various evacuation sites in different cities and provinces.

To extend your help, you may send cash donations to the account below:

GCash Ann Patricia Non – 09451454390



In-kind donations may be sent to Fil Garcia Tower, Freedom Quezon City.

Damayang Migrante

Damayang Migrante, a nonprofit organization, is calling for volunteers and donations.

People may send monetary donations to the organization via the following accounts:

GCash Jihad N. – 09750193153



BPI Jihad N. 4649449347



In-kind donations can be dropped off at 26 Albany St., East Barangay, Cubao, Quezon City.

To volunteer, accomplish this form or message the organization’s Facebook page. For further inquiries, please contact their hotline: 09750193153.

Life Core Philippines

Life Core Philippines is appealing for monetary and in-kind donations. These will be used for relief operations around affected communities in Central Luzon.

Monetary donations may be sent to the account below:

GCash John S. – 09398230780 Send receipt to lifecorephil@gmail.com or the official Facebook page via FB Messenger.



List of in-kind donations requested are the following:

Canned goods

Instant noodles

Rice

Instant coffee

Hygiene kits

Contact the organization’s Facebook page for more information regarding pick-up and drop-off stations.

Pop Emergency

Pop Emergency, a pop culture podcast, is livestreaming a fundraising event titled “FUTURE NOSTALGIA: METAVERSE” on October 1 to help those affected by the super typhoon. All proceeds will go to Angat Buhay’s initiatives.

Early cash donations can be sent to the following accounts from Sunday until the day of the event:

GCash John Alwyn Mancio – 09190001638



BPI John Alwyn Mancio 1739 492 226



BDO John Alwyn Mancio 005 630 426 398



🚨 Mga Kapitbahay 🚨



In light of the upcoming Super Typhoon #KardingPH, FUTURE NOSTALGIA: METAVERSE will now be a fundraising event to help our Kapitbahays that will be affected by the catastrophe. All proceeds will go to @angatbuhay_ph’s initiatives. pic.twitter.com/tPzoNCyqDB — Pop Emergency 🚨 (@popemergencyph) September 25, 2022

Southville International Organization for Nursing

Southville International Organization for Nursing calls for monetary and in-kind donations.

Cash donations may be sent via GCash to Alexene Millama (09275726188)

In-kind donations may be dropped off at Southville International School and Colleges – College Lobby.

Clothes, towels, blankets, canned goods, rice, drinking water, medicine, and toiletries are requested.

UP Cebu University Student Council

University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu’s University Student Council launched a donation drive for UP Cebu students, professors, staff, and all other constituents affected by the super typhoon.

Cash donations may be sent to the following account:

BPI University of the Philippines Cebu Educational and Research Foundation Incorporation 3611 0061 43 Lahug, Cebu City Swift code: BOPIPHMM



UP Diliman University Student Council

In partnership with Tulong Kabataan PH, the UP Diliman University Student Council is launching IskoOps to help those affected. Both organizations are calling for donations and volunteers.

Monetary donations may be sent to any of the following channels:

GCash: 0977 418 3826 (Don Alejandro A.)

PayPal: paypal.me/neoaison (Don Alejandro Aison)

Maya: 0923 237 5290

BDO: 003920108951 (Margarita Alicia P. Ilagan)

In-kind donations may be sent to the area between Amorsolo Hall and Enriquez Hall, College of Fine Arts, UP Diliman, Quezon City. Point person here is Neo Aison (0977 418 3926).

The following in-kind donations are requested: Rice, biscuits, canned goods, ready-to-eat pack, bottled water, soap, shampoo/conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, pantyliners, napkins, alcohol, masks, powdered milk/coffee, instant noodles, and blankets.

Interested volunteers may sign up here.

Willing and able volunteers may sign up here: https://t.co/xgQS6St5lR



Thank you and stay safe!#KardingPH#IskoOps#ReliefPH — UP Diliman University Student Council (@USCUPDiliman) September 25, 2022

Do you know other relief operations currently assisting communities hit by the super typhoon? Share them with us at move.ph@rappler.com or tag @MovePH on Twitter. – with reports from Arjay Hije and Marypaul Jostol/Rappler.com