AFP eyes funds to develop islands, features in West Philippine Sea 

A Philippine flag flutters from BRP Sierra Madre, a dilapidated Philippine Navy ship that has been aground since 1999 and became a Philippine military detachment on the disputed Ayungin Shoal, on March 29, 2014.

MANILA, Philippines – Ahead of Congress finishing deliberations on the proposed government budget for 2024, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) said it was hoping that its allocation could be expanded to include development of islands and features in the West Philippine Sea.

“Kailangan natin i-develop yung islands at yung mga features that ino-occupy natin, so kasama dito yung pag-gawa natin ng mga fishermen’s wharf and haven… palalakasin po natin yung ating mga defense positions dito sa mga isla na ‘to,” said AFP chief General Romeo Brawner on Tuesday, October 11, in an phone interview with media.

(We need to develop islands and features that we occupy, that includes the constructing fishermen’s wharfs and havens. We also want to fortify our defense positions in these islands.)

Improvements, said Brawner, would also include the “habitability” of the BRP Sierra Madre, a World War II-era warship that the Philippines ran aground on purpose in 1999. The crumbling ship serves as the country’s outpost in Ayungin Shoal.

The House, one of two chambers of the Philippine Congress, announced on October 10 that it had denied confidential funds requests of several agencies, including the Office of the Vice President, Department of Education, and even the Department of Foreign Affairs.

House leaders earlier promised to reallocate these funds to agencies dedicated to protecting the West Philippine Sea, or parts of the South China Sea within the Philippine exclusive economic zone.

Although the AFP is not among the agencies that the House has designated to receive additional confidential funds from agencies denied their CF requests, Brawner noted that legislators had promised to increase the AFP’s 2024 funds.

Who gets the windfall?

The AFP is only one of several agencies that has a direct role in protecting the Philippine EEZ and its sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea. The Philippine Coast Guard, a civilian force under the Department of Transportation (DOTr), had been allocated an additional P200 million for intelligence activities and ammunition by the House.

The DOTr itself has been allocated P381.8 million for the development of the airstrip in Pag-asa Island.

The recipients of the windfall from the House decision to reallocate funds include the National Intelligence Coordinating Agency and the National Security Council.

But the House alone does not determine the allocation of funds for the coming year. The Senate has yet to pass its version of the proposed 2024 budget, but Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri has already said it would follow the footsteps of the lower chamber.

Congress’ decision to shake up which agencies should be getting confidential funds came after it was revealed that Vice President Sara Duterte had gotten confidential funds in 2022, despite it not being part of her predecessor, Leni Robredo’s proposed budget.

Duterte had also asked for confidential funds in 2024 – P500 million for the Office of the Vice President and P150 million for the Education Department, which she also heads.

At the same time, China’s aggressive actions in the West Philippine Sea has been steadily intensifying. When the move to reallocate confidential funds were made, the Philippine Coast Guard made public China’s attempt to block Filipino fisherfolk from fishing in Bajo de Masinloc or Scarborough Shoal in the West Philippine Sea.

Before that, the Philippines accused China or damaging marine ecosystems in Rozul Reef and Sabina Shoal in the West Philippine Sea. China has also been harassing Philippine ships – small boats commissioned by the Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard – during resupply missions to the BRP Sierra Madre.

A 2016 arbitral ruling earlier invalidated China’s sweeping 9-dash – now 10-dash – line claim but Beijing has refused to recognize the award. – Rappler.com