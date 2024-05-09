DFA reminds diplomats to follow Philippine laws | The wRap

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Department of Foreign Affairs reminds diplomats Thursday, May 9, they should ‘strictly adhere’ to the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, particularly on respecting the laws of their host governments.

The Ombudsman places Cebu City Mayor Mike Rama and seven city officials under preventive suspension for six months over unpaid salaries and discrimination allegedly faced by four city employees.

The Philippine economy grew at a faster pace in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the previous quarter, but the rate fell below expectations. The Philippine Statistics Authority reports the country’s gross domestic product grew by 5.7% from January to March this year.

The National Museum will be returning pulpit panels taken from the heritage church of Boljoon in southern Cebu in the late 1980s. The four panels used to adorn the pulpit of the Archdiocesan Shrine of Patrocinio de Maria Santisima.

Three Filipinas are named finalists in the 2024 Pulitzer Prizes, the most prestigious honor for journalists in the United States. They are photographer Hannah Reyes Morales, Filipino-American photographer Nicole Dungca, and Davao visual artist Ren Galeno. – Rappler.com