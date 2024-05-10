Rappler Talk: A deep dive into the environmental damage in Pag-asa Island

In this episode, environment reporter Iya Gozum talks with UP professor Jonathan Anticamara about their findings in Sandy Cay and how these expeditions expand the Philippines’ understanding of its territorial waters

MANILA, Philippines – While tensions escalate in the West Philippine Sea between Philippines and China, Filipino scientists continue to study the environment and biodiversity in the area.

Jonathan Anticamara of the University of the Philippines Institute of Biology led the latest marine scientific research, which found coral reefs in Sandy Cay in a degraded state.

The Philippine Coast Guard has attributed environmental damage in Sandy Cay, a sandbar near Pag-asa Island and Sibu Reef, to China.

In this Rappler Talk episode, environment reporter Iya Gozum talks with Anticamara about their findings in Sandy Cay and how these expeditions expand the Philippines’ understanding of its territorial waters.

