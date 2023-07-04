Health systems expert Albert Domingo named new PhilHealth spokesperson

UP graduate and physician Albert Domingo was previously with the Department of Health, serving in its legal and disease prevention units

MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), the national health insurance agency, has appointed physician and health systems expert Albert Domingo as its new spokesperson.

“Isang mahalagang pagkakataon itong pagiging Spokesperson para maiparating sa taumbayan na narito ang PhilHealth upang tumulong sa mga gastusing pangkalusugan. Sa mga darating na araw ay pag-usapan po natin ang bayanihan ng PhilHealth, at kung paano siguraduhin na bawat Pilipino, ramdam ang kalusugan,” Domingo said in a statement to Rappler on Tuesday, July 4.

(This is an important opportunity as a spokesperson to convey to the public that PhilHealth is here to assist in healthcare expenses. In the coming days, let us discuss the collective effort of PhilHealth and how to ensure that every Filipino feels the impact of improved health.)

Domingo, who is also a vice president of the state health insurance, told Rappler, “I thank the PhilHealth Board of Directors, chaired by Health Secretary Teodoro J. Herbosa, and our Management, led by President & CEO Emmanuel R. Ledesma, Jr., for their trust and confidence in designating me as the Corporate Spokesperson. I look forward to helping communicate the work of our national health insurance agency and its role in the Philippine journey to universal health care.”

His appointment comes as the Philippines seeks to improve its implementation of the Universal Health Care Act.



Recently, the PhilHealth announced it would start paying for consultation, laboratory tests, and medicines to health providers in advance after the state insurer had been flagged in the past several times for frequent delayed payments to hospitals. (READ: PhilHealth says delayed payment to hospitals due to paperwork issues)

The annual premium hikes mandated by the Universal Health Care Law have also been heavily criticized by the public amid high inflation and cost of living. In 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. suspended the hike, which was scheduled to increase by .5% every year starting in 2021.

Previously, Domingo served as the head executive assistant for legal, regulatory, and management concerns at the DOH and the director for disease prevention and control and communication.



He also worked with the the World Health Organization for five years as a consultant for non-communicable diseases and health systems strengthening and emergencies.

Domingo received his Doctor of Medicine from the University of the Philippines in 2008 and his Master of Science in Health Systems and Public Policy from the University of Edinburgh in 2015. – Rappler.com