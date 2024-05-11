The Green Report: It’s getting hotter – now what?

Bookmark this page or tune in to Rappler's YouTube channel on Saturday evening, May 11

MANILA, Philippines – Filipinos have been experiencing hotter-than-normal days for the past couple of weeks, and the heat has been affecting everything, from health to education, from livelihood to the economy.

The heat is expected to continue this May, although state weather bureau PAGASA is hoping the worst is over.

These hotter-than-usual temperatures have become more common, no thanks to climate change. Is the Philippines prepared for this new normal?

In this episode of The Green Report, Rappler environment editor Jee Geronimo and environment reporter Iya Gozum are joined by education reporter Bonz Magsambol and health reporter Kaycee Valmonte to talk about the impact of extreme heat on lives and livelihood and the possible ways forward for the country.

