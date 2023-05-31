Broadcaster killed in Mindoro, 3rd under Marcos admin

Bunduquin's death comes seven months after the killing of another broadcaster, Percy Lapid, in Las Piñas City in October 2022

MANILA, Philippines – A radio broadcaster was gunned down in Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro on Wednesday, May 31, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Mimaropa said.

In a phone call, PNP Oriental Mindoro chief Police Colonel Samuel Delorino confirmed the killing of Cresenciano Aldovino Bunduquin, 50 years old, a radio host at DWXR 101.7 Kalahi FM.

Bunduquin was shot dead by two unidentified assailants on Wednesday at around 4:20 am, along C5 road in Barangay Sta. Isabel. The slain journalist was a resident of Barangay Canubing 1 in Calapan City.

In a separate report, the PNP Mimaropa said the journalist was shot in front of a store. The motorcycle-riding assailants, on board a White Honda XRM 125 with plate number DD 22153, stopped by the store, and one of the assailants approached and shot the victim.

Bunduquin was immediately rushed to the nearest hospital, but was later declared dead on arrival, the regional police said.

Delorino told Rappler that one of the assailants was killed in hot pursuit, while authorities are still locating the other person.

He said that the probe is still ongoing and cannot yet disclose the motive behind the killing.

The PNP Mimaropa has formed a special investigation task group to probe Bunduquin’s slay.

“We take this incident very seriously, and we will do everything in our power to ensure that the death of Cresenciano Bunduquin will be brought to justice. Likewise, I urge the public who may have information regarding the incident to come forward to expedite the resolution of the incident,” PNP Mimaropa director Police Brigadier General Joel Doria said.

Bunduquin was the third journalist killed under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. His death came seven months after the killing of another broadcaster, Percival “Percy Lapid” Mabasa, in Las Piñas City in October 2022.

He was the 198th journalist killed in the Philippines since 1986. Like Bunduquin, most of media workers slain in the country were radio journalists – at least 101 so far. – Rappler.com