Bad weather prompts suspension of COC filing in NCR, Ilocos Norte, Abra

FIRST TIMERS. Sangguniang Kabataan candidates make their first foray into politics after submitting their certificates of candidacy on August 28, 2023. Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan hopefuls from the different districts of Quezon City file their Certificate of Candidacy for the October 30 elections, at the Amoranto Stadium in Quezon City on August 28, 2023.

Candidacy filing in Metro Manila and provinces of Abra and Ilocos Norte will be extended until Sunday, September 3

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) suspended the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) in the National Capital Region (NCR) and provinces of Ilocos Norte and Abra on Thursday, August 31, due to severe flooding and rains brought by Typhoon Goring and the southwest monsoon.

The poll body said COC filing in these areas will be extended until Sunday, September 3.

Candidacy filing in the entire Philippines for the October 30 electoral exercise was originally scheduled on August 28 to September 2, from 8 am to 5 pm.

A total 510,449 elective aspirants submitted their documents for the upcoming elections in the first two days of COC filing.

There are 672,016 seats up for grabs in the long-delayed village and youth council polls.

It was initially supposed to be conducted in May 2020, but numerous postponements – including through a law that the Supreme Court said was unconstitutional – pushed back the schedule to its current date of October 30. – Rappler.com