China’s top diplomat makes first official visit under Marcos admin

MANILA, Philippines – China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi made an official visit to the Philippines from Tuesday to Wednesday, July 5 to 6.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China’s top diplomat, led the official visit with a Chinese delegation at the Villamor Airbase.

An official visit is the second highest level of visit by a foreign dignitary, following a state visit. Its accompanying delegation is usually fewer than 8 to 10 persons and arrival ceremonies are not as detailed.

On Wednesday, June 6, the delegation made a courtesy call on Foreign Secretary Enrique Manalo. Wang was also the first foreign counterpart to be received by Manalo.

According to the DFA, the official visit centered on maintaining positive relations between the Philippines and China. The visit’s itinerary included a launching ceremony for the China-funded P19.32-billion bridge connecting Samal Island and Davao City.

Following the courtesy call on Secretary Manalo, Wang was received by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañan Palace.

This marks the first official visit under Marcos’ administration, representing the countries’ strong bilateral ties. (READ: IN CHARTS: How Duterte’s love affair with China shaped the PH economy)

During Marcos’ inauguration on June 30, China also made a show of force with their attending delegation headed by the country’s second highest-ranking leader, Vice President Wang Qishan.

Wang last made an official visit to the Philippines from January 15 to 16, 2021, upon the invitation of former foreign secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. – Rappler.com