Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan to attend Marcos’ inauguration

Wang Qishan is the second highest-ranking leader of China and will represent President Xi Jinping

MANILA, Philippines – The Chinese Foreign Ministry announced on Tuesday, June 28, that, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan will attend the inauguration of president-elect Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Qishan is the second-highest ranking official of China and will serve as the special representative of President Xi Jinping.

Marcos will take his oath as the 17th president of the Philippines at the National Museum on Friday, June 30.

This development follows the announcement of the United States delegation to the inauguration, headed by Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff.

Emhoff is the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, and is the first Second Gentleman in US history.

The announcement of both countries sending distinguished representatives follows a long tradition of diplomats attending inauguration ceremonies as sign of harmonious diplomatic relations with the Philippines. – Rappler.com