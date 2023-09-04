WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, September 5, 2023

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, September 5, 2023, due to the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, September 5, due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON

Central Luzon

Bulacan – all levels (public and private)

Zambales – all levels (public and private)

– Rappler.com

