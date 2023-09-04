Philippines
class suspensions

#WalangPasok: Class suspensions, Tuesday, September 5, 2023

Here is a list of areas where classes are suspended for Tuesday, September 5, 2023, due to the southwest monsoon

MANILA, Philippines – Some areas suspended classes for Tuesday, September 5, due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

This list will be updated once local or national authorities make announcements.

LUZON
Central Luzon
  • Bulacan – all levels (public and private)
  • Zambales – all levels (public and private)

