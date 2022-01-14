Classes in Calabarzon suspended January 17-29 amid rising COVID-19 cases

IN-PERSON. Bagong Tubig Elementary School in far flung village of upland City of Tagaytay starts limited face-to-face classes.

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) in Calabarzon has suspended classes from January 17 to 29 as several groups called for a “health break” due to rising COVID-19 cases.

DepEd Calabarzon made the announcement through a memorandum posted on its Facebook page on Thursday, January 13.

“In support to the provisions of DM-CI-2022-009 and OUCI-2020-307 and the region’s initiative for safe operations and well-being of stakeholders as contained in the Basic Education Learning Continuity Plan, DepEd Calabarzon announces the suspension of classes in all grade levels on January 17 – 29, 2022,” the memorandum read.

The agency was referring to the DepEd Central Office order released also on Thursday, stating that its regional offices could decide on the suspension of classes amid the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

The class suspension includes all other school activities, whether face-to-face or online, that involve school-based personnel, students, and parents.

In two weeks’ time, active cases in Calabarzon jumped from 1,753 on December 31 to 49,153 on January 13.

As of Thursday, Calabarzon has had 412,765 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic. Of these, 19,310 remain active or are currently sick. Calabarzon – which includes the provinces of Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, and Quezon – has the second highest number of active COVID-19 cases among the regions, next to virus epicenter that is the National Capital Region. It is immediately south of Metro Manila.

On Thursday, the City of Manila has also suspended classes from January 14 to 21.

Last week, several schools declared a “health break” beginning January 10, postponing classes and submission of requirements.

On Thursday, the Philippines logged its highest single-day tally of COVID-19 cases at 34,021. The country has now recorded over 3 million confirmed infections of the deadly virus. – Rappler.com