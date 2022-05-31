Outbreak: Zamboanga sees over 2 dozen people down due to dengue

FILE PHOTO. An Aedes mosquito, which is the carrier of malaria, encephalitis, dengue, nipa and zika virus.

Those hospitalized represent nearly 2% of the 2,223 people confirmed to have contracted the disease in Zamboanga City during the first five months of 2022

ZAMBOANGA CITY, Philippines – Local health officials on Tuesday, May 31, sounded alarm bells as they noted a surge in the number of dengue cases in Zamboanga City.

Dr. Dulce Miravite, City Health Office (CHO) chief, said Zamboanga was suffering from a dengue outbreak as of Tuesday, May 31.

The CHO counted more than two dozen people admitted to hospitals due to dengue fever in the city at the start of this week.

It registered 39 residents who have fallen ill and were hospitalized due to dengue as of Sunday, May 29.

They represent nearly 2% of the 2,223 people confirmed to have contracted the disease in the city since January.

Of the 2,223, the CHO counted 19 dengue-related deaths so far in Zamboanga during the first five months of the year.

Officials identified five of the villages that saw the highest number of dengue cases as Santa Maria with 138 cases, Pasonanca with 129, Tetuan with 128, Putik with 121, and San Roque with 119.

Los Eli Angeles, Santa Maria barangay chairman, warned against the outbreak of dengue infections.

Angeles called for public cooperation by observing cleanliness and ridding the villages of mosquito breeding grounds.

He advised residents to avoid getting bitten by dengue-carrying mosquitoes by using repellants and allow CHO workers to undertake fumigation activities in their communities.

“When necessary, let us seek early consultation when there are signs or symptoms of dengue. We have to face it – there is an outbreak,” said Angeles. – Rappler.com

Frencie Carreon is a Mindanao-based journalist and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.