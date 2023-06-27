DOJ prosecutors won’t inhibit from Teves case

DEGAMO CASE. Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos lead a joint press conference to give an update on the murder of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, March 20, 2023.

One of the lawyers of fugitive congressman Arnie Teves says the DOJ is 'not fair and impartial to hear the case and cases against him'

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Justice prosecutors won’t inhibit from the investigation into the assassination of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

“Dineny po ng panel ‘yung motion for inhibition dahil po sa kanila eh sila as a panel, they act independently (The panel denied the motion for inhibition because, according to them, as a panel, they act independently),” Andres Manuel, one of the lawyers of suspended Negros Oriental Congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., told reporters in a briefing.

On Thursday, June 22, Teves, through his lawyers, filed a motion with the Department of Justice, asking that the DOJ panel of prosecutors inhibit from the investigation into the killing of former Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

Manuel said the motion was not just for the panel to inhibit, but for the full DOJ to drop its involvement in pursuing the case.

“Ang counter naman po namin kanina is ‘yun pong ating motion for inhibition hindi po nakatuon sa panel po lamang kundi po sa buong Department of Justice (Our counter earlier is that our motion for inhibition is not directed solely to the panel, but to the entire Department of Justice),” Manuel said.

Teves, who faces multiple murder, frustrated murder, and attempted murder complaints, previously expressed his preference for the Ombudsman to take over the case.

So far, the DOJ has filed cases against 17 suspects, including Teves, with 12 of those suspects in the custody of authorities.

“In Congressman Teves’ opinion, it is not fair and impartial to hear the case and cases against him,” Manuel said.

The DOJ had previously dismissed criticisms from the Teves camp that the case build-up against the congressman has been unfair.

Negros Oriental’s longtime governor Roel Degamo was slain on March 4, in his family’s compound in Pamplona town. Nine others were killed in the broad daylight attack, with 16 others injured. – Rappler.com