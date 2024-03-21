Arnie Teves arrested in Timor-Leste

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Malacañang says Arnie Teves' extradition to the Philippines is being arranged

MANILA, Philippines – Authorities in Timor-Leste have arrested former congressman Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., the alleged mastermind in the killing of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo last year.

The Department of Justice (DOJ) said Teves was nabbed in Timor-Leste’s capital Dili at 4 pm on Thursday, March 21, while playing golf.

Since late February, Teves has been the subject of an Interpol Red Notice, which is a request to law enforcement worldwide to locate and arrest a person pending extradition or surrender.

A press release from the Presidential Communications Office said his extradition to the Philippines is being worked out.

“The capture of Teves only proves that through concerted efforts and determination, terrorism can be thwarted and peace preserved,” said DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla.

Teves has been in hiding since allegations emerged that he is behind the broad-daylight killing of Degamo on March 4, 2023. He is facing multiple murder charges in relation to that assassination.

Teves left the country after getting a travel clearance for medical reasons from the House of Representatives on February 28, 2023.

When his clearance expired, he refused to return to the Philippines, despite repeated pleas from House Speaker Martin Romualdez and even President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

He was twice suspended by the House for disorderly behavior, until he was finally expelled from the chamber in August, a historic first for Congress.

The Philippine government also declared him a terrorist in August 2023.

Teves has repeatedly insisted that all allegations against him are false. He said he cannot come home because his life would be in danger.

He denied orchestrating the killing of Degamo, and denied leading a terrorist group in the island of Negros. – Rappler.com