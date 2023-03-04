Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo injured in attack

BACOLOD, Philippines – Armed men attacked Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo on Saturday morning, March 4, just outside Barangay 9 in Pamplona town, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Negros Oriental office said.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Kym Lopez, Negros Oriental police spokesperson, described the attack as a strafing incident during a town meeting.

The PNP Central Visayas (Region 7) office said Degamo was just outside his family’s residential compound attending an aid event for 4Ps beneficiaries when the suspects attacked.

The PNP R7 office said witnesses described the assailants in “full battle gear” and “pixelized uniform.”

The governor, who had just won a Supreme Court victory cementing his reelection in the May 2022 polls, was hit in several parts of his body, DZBB quoted PNP regional spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Gerard Ace Pelare as saying.

Initial reports said Degamo was alive when he was taken to the Siliman University Medical Center. Several other civilians were wounded in the attack.

Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos condemned the “senseless assassination attempt” on Degamo and said the PNP had already given the directive to conduct hot pursuit operations against the suspects.

“Nakadeploy na ang mga puwersa ng Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office pati na ang mga kapulisan sa karatig na probinsya para galugarin ang bawat sulok ng lugar para agad na madakip ang mga kriminal,” Abalos said. He also appealed for witnesses to help in the investigation.

(Police officers from the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office as well as the neighboring province have been deployed to comb every corner of the area to immediately arrest the criminals.)

The provincial PNP has established roadblocks around the province to prevent the assailants from getting away, Pelare added.

PRO-7 Regional Director Brigadier General Beares is on his way to Negros Oriental to supervise the investigation.

Aside from the disputed election results, which led to Henry Teves stepping down from the governor’s post, Negros Oriental has been in the news for issues related to escalating political conflict.

Negros Oriental 3rd District Representative Arnolfo “Arnie” Teves Jr., brother of Henry, stunned political observers and the military in December 2022 by claiming in a garbled video narrative that some soldiers and military units from Negros Occidental were involved in a plot to assassinate him and other members of the family.

Degamo has also raised blood pressures among the tight-knit politicians in both sides of Negros Island for his long-standing opposition to the One Negros Island Region, a position he reiterated shortly after his political victory.

This is a developing story. Rappler will update as details come in. – Rappler.com