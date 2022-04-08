DepEd under fire over learning module putting Robredo in bad light

This is not the first time that DepEd has been called out over its learning modules distributed to millions of students

MANILA, Philippines – The Department of Education (DepEd) is again under fire for another learning module mishap, this time involving an activity in the self-learning module (SLM) of grade 11 students that featured presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo.

The activity was from the subject “Introduction to the Philosophy of Human Person.” Students were asked to identify which headline has no errors in terms of grammar, spelling, and content. The choices were all about Robredo, which seemed to put her in a bad light without proper context.

The students were given four options to spot a mistake: a. Robredo Chides Government for Unclear Communication on New Quarantine Rules; b. Robredo Blames the Government as They Don’t Have Clear Rules in Quarantine; c. Robredo Charge the Government as Culprit for Confusion in Quarantine; d. Robredo blames those in Executive Branch for Communication’s Unclear

Another question, which was about identifying “substantiated generalization,” contained Robredo in all choices: a. “Drug war a massive failure” – Robredo; b. Robredo lies to the world, shames the nation and herself in UN message; c. The real albatross on Leni Robredo’s neck; d. Let Leni plan on her own drug war

The module includes not just one question but two. See question number 8. @rapplerdotcom pic.twitter.com/XQhJsvkvhS — Bonz Magsambol (@bnzmagsambol) April 8, 2022

The module was made in 2020 but it surfaced online on Thursday, April 7, a little over a month before elections.

“Is this the quality of education we are having in the public? We missed the standard and decency,” Twitter user @BogAhOng1 said.

Meanwhile, Twitter user @MHaramei said that DepEd “must be responsible” over the module.

This was not the first time that DepEd was called out over its learning modules being distributed to millions of students. Since distance learning started in 2020, module blunders continue to surface. The government has allotted billions of funds for distance learning.

Rappler has reached out to DepEd for a comment. In a Viber message to Rappler, DepEd Assistant Secretary Malcolm Garma said that they will release a statement soon. We will update this story once we receive their statement.

According to a study done by Tsek.PH, Robredo has been the “biggest victim” of disinformation online, which in turn boosts the image of her rival for the presidency, dictator’s son Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Tsek.PH is collaborative fact-checking project for the 2022 Philippines’ elections. – Rappler.com