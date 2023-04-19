Diplomatic community mourns loss of former PH foreign secretary Albert del Rosario

LATE FOREIGN SECRETARY. Albert del Rosario pictured at the Upholding the Law of the Sea Convention and the Post-Arbitration Philippine Challenge forum at Malcolm Theater, UP College of Law on July 15, 2016.

Embassies of various countries pay tribute to Del Rosario, calling him an 'outstanding diplomat' and 'dear friend'

MANILA, Philippines – Embassies of various countries in Manila expressed sympathies over the death of former Philippine foreign secretary Albert del Rosario, who died on Tuesday, April 18.

The embassies of the United States, Canada, Germany, France, Czech Republic, and Japan were among those which sent condolences. They paid tribute to Del Rosario’s efforts in strengthening bilateral ties, while some noted his efforts in bringing about the Hague ruling victory for the Philippines.

The Japanese embassy said that during Del Rosario’s term as foreign affairs secretary from 2011 to 2016, relations between the Philippines and Japan “flourished and reached new heights.”

In 2022, the embassy conferred its Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun on Del Rosario for his “prominent role” in deepening bilateral ties and promoting cooperation between the two countries.

“Former secretary Del Rosario also championed the rule of law that Japan and the Philippines attach great importance to – through the arbitration case regarding the South China Sea,” the Japanese embassy said.

Canada also noted the expansion of Philippine-Canadian ties under Del Rosario’s leadership, calling him an “outstanding diplomat.” The Canadian embassy noted the two countries’ collaborations in the promotion of democratic development, international security, and the promotion and protection of human rights, among others.

“Secretary Del Rosario was a staunch advocate of international law and the welfare of migrant workers – two thematic priorities Canada shares with the Philippines. While we mourn his passing, we join his family and colleagues in celebrating his commitment to the international rules-based order, peace, and diplomacy,” said the Canadian embassy.

The German embassy in Manila mourned the loss of a “friend,” who was a “true and committed advocate for the international rules-based order.”

Germany also mentioned Del Rosario’s legacy – the arbitral award.

“Today, France has lost a dear friend,” the French embassy said on Tuesday.

“Former foreign affairs secretary, attached to international law, charismatic diplomat, he was key in the cooperation between the Philippines and France,” the embassy said.

The United States embassy cited Del Rosario’s contributions to the Philippines’ ties with America.

Before his stint as the late former president Benigno Aquino III’s Department of Foreign Affairs secretary, he served as the Philippine ambassador to Washington under the presidency of Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, Aquino’s predecessor.

The embassy of the Czech Republic called Del Rosario a “brilliant diplomat and public servant.”

“Secretary Del Rosario’s dedication to strengthening and deepening ties between the Czech Republic and the Philippines is demonstrated by the various key roles he played in foreign policy, especially between the Philippines and Europe,” the embassy said.

“The embassy of the Czech Republic extends its heartfelt condolences to Secretary Del Rosario’s family and loved ones,” it added. – Rappler.com