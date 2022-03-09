‘Stakes are simply too high’: Ateneo educators support Leni-Kiko tandem

OPPOSITION BET. Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday, 7 March, eve of International Women's Day, signed a covenant with member organizations of the Robredo People's Council Women at the Leni-Kiko Volunteer Center in Quezon City. The covenant pushes for the women's agenda and details the programs and policies Robredo will establish if she wins the presidency in the May 9 elections.

‘This is not the time to be silent or neutral. This is the time to take a stand, to engage, and to act. The stakes are simply too high,’ the Ateneo Professional Schools educators say

MANILA, Philippines – Educators from the Ateneo Professional Schools expressed their support for presidential candidate and opposition leader Vice President Leni Robredo and running mate Senator Kiko Pangilinan.

The educators are from the Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health, Ateneo Graduate School of Business, Ateneo Law School, and Ateneo School of Government.

According to these educators, they chose to support Robredo and Pangilinan because these candidates have qualities similar to educators’ values.

“It is crucial that those we elect to lead the country have the qualities and values consistent with who we are and what we stand for. It is because of these that we have decided to support the candidacies of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Kiko Pangilinan,” they said.

Here’s the second half of the signatories from the Ateneo Professional Schools #PHVote #OBF pic.twitter.com/f1RuZkckSc — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) March 9, 2022

The educators added that the stakes are simply too high in the upcoming elections: “This is not the time to be silent or neutral. This is the time to take a stand, to engage, and to act. The stakes are simply too high.”

In explaining why they chose the tandem, the Ateneo educators cited Robredo’s performance as a human rights lawyer and as vice president.

“Even before she became a public official, Leni Robredo has shown her commitment to serving the poor. Her work in her various capacities as an alternative lawyer and a public defense lawyer deepened her conviction to work for the marginalized of our society,” the educators said.

Play Video

They added: “As vice president, she has manifested strength of leadership through her quick responses to calamities, whether natural or human-made. Her track record in responding to the challenges of COVID-19 is unmatched by any of the other candidates running for president. Her positions on difficult and controversial issues such as the war on drugs and the West Philippine Sea manifest clarity of vision and principles.”

The Ateneo educators were the latest professionals from the education sector to endorse the opposition tandem. On the 36th anniversary of the EDSA People Power Revolution, top Jesuits and theologians from the Ateneo network of schools endorsed Robredo and Pangilinan.



Last week, educators from La Sallian schools all over the country also endorsed the tandem. Even former Commission on Higher Education chairpersons and ex-Department of Education chiefs have already thrown their support for Robredo’s presidency. – Rappler.com