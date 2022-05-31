Comelec puts final number of defective VCMs on election day at 1,310

FINAL TEST. Officers and members of the electoral board test and seal vote counting machines at the Rafael Palma Elementary School in Manila on May 4, 2022, in preparation for the 2022 Philippine elections.

Comelec officials reiterate they will push to retire aging vote-counting machines for the 2025 midterm polls

MANILA, Philippines – A total of 1,310 vote-counting machines (VCMs) broke down on election day and had to be replaced, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) reported on Tuesday, May 31.

“After reverification with our operation center, we found out that what we have is 1,295 VCMs which were replaced for domestic, and for overseas, there were 15 VCMs replaced,” Comelec Commissioner George Garcia told the Senate electoral reforms panel, chaired by Senator Imee Marcos.

In the morning of election day, Garcia initially reported that around 1,800 VCMs suffered glitches. In later days, the Comelec revised the figure to 915.

Garcia added on Tuesday that 618 SD cards were also found to be faulty.

Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay noted that these figures were lower than in 2019, when around 1,400 machines and 2,256 SD cards malfunctioned.

The 1,310 faulty VCMs also accounted for only a percent of the total number of machines deployed to polling precincts on May 9, although the defects affected tens of thousands of voters.

Out of the 107,345 machines deployed for the 2022 elections, 97,345 VCMs have been used by the Comelec in the past.

Acknowledging that the quality and efficiency of the machines have deteriorated over time, the Comelec refurbished the VCMs in 2021 with the help of tech poll provider Smartmatic.

Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan said that the Comelec will push to lease new VCMs for the 2025 midterm elections.

Garcia also agreed that the around 97,000 machines first used in the 2016 elections should be retired.

Funding for the replacement of the VCMs must be included in the national budget. – Rappler.com