Too old for the campaign? Age not a problem for Lacson and Sotto

CAMPAIGN TRAIL. Presidential candidate Senatror Panfilo Lacson, left, and running-mate Senate President Vicente Sott III,, at the media brefing before the proclamation rally in Imus, Cavite on Tuesday, February 8.

Both 73, senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III have no doubt they can keep up with their younger opponents

CAVITE, Philippines – Senators Panfilo Lacson and Vicente Sotto III, both 73 years old, see no problem with their age as they kicked off their campaign on Tuesday, February 8.

According to Lacson, he underwent a wellness test in 2019 and was told that his “body age” was that of a 51-year-old. Sotto, meanwhile, said they were both prepared “physically and mentally” for a gruelling campaign – and, if elected, a six-year term running the affairs of the country.

The Lacson and Sotto are the most senior candidates in their races. Instead of treating it as a burden, they prized their seniority. They count that between them are 83 years of experience in public service.

Sotto has risen from being a vice mayor of Quezon City to becoming Senate President, while Lacson, from being a police officer to becaming police chief and eventually a senator.

How will this affect their campaign style?

Before the campaign season began, Lacson and Sotto attended “speaking engagements” both physically and virtually. While their schedule was not as packed as their younger opponents, they still spoke to their base.

Vulnerable amid the pandemic, the two said they prized holding campaign events with “discipline”, which meant strictly following health protocols like maintaining physical distance and wearing masks.

For the 2022 elections, the two said they wanted to hold a “grassroots campaign” – speaking with farmers, fishermen, also tricycle and jeepney drivers.

The most physically taxing excursion the two made as a tandem was in November 2021, they visited Pag-asa Island – the second largest island in the Spratly island group in the West Philippine Sea. It was a symbolic gesture to assert the Philippines’ claim on the island. – Rappler.com