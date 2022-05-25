Marcos-Duterte proclaimed Philippine president-elect, VP-elect | Evening wRap

Today on Rappler – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

The Philippine Congress proclaims Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Sara Duterte president-elect and vice-president elect, respectively.

Presumptive president Ferdinand Marcos Jr. picks lawyer and pro-Duterte vlogger Trixie Cruz-Angeles to be his press secretary. The Marcos camp announces the appointment Wednesday, May 25, saying Angeles already accepted the nomination.

The Department of Finance wants taxes raised, tax reductions delayed, and tax exemptions cancelled to reduce government deficits and debt accumulation.

In the United States, an 18-year-old gunman kills at least 19 children and two teachers after storming into a Texas elementary school Wednesday, May 25, Manila time.

Filipina-Argentinian actress Chantal Videla, going by the stage name Chanty, is officially introduced as a member of upcoming K-pop girl group Lapillus. – Rappler.com

