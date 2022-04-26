3-day local absentee voting begins for gov’t employees, security forces, media

Over 84,000 Filipinos are eligible to cast their ballots for the local absentee voting in 2022 from April 27 to 29

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines kicks off on Wednesday, April 27, the three-day local absentee voting (LAV) for select Filipinos who are allowed by law to vote ahead of election day.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) approved the application papers of 84,357 individuals who sought to take advantage of the LAV.

Under the law, the following can avail themselves of the LAV:

Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) who will be assigned to perform election duties in places where they are not registered voters

Media practitioners who will not be able to vote on May 9, 2022, because they are covering the conduct of elections

Government officials and employees, including those who will be assigned abroad to perform election duties

Polling places are open from 8 am to 5 pm until Friday, April 29.

The polling place for media members is the Comelec office where their LAV application was filed; for government officals, AFP and PNP members, it’s the place designated by their heads of office.

The manner of voting and the counting and canvassing of votes will be manual. The counting and canvassing will take place at the main Comelec office in Intramuros, Manila, after polls close on May 9.

Participants cannot vote for local posts. They can only cast their ballots for president, vice president, senators, and party-list group.

Ahead of the local absentee voting, Comelec Commissioner George Garcia reminded LAV participants to exercise their right to vote.

“Don’t waste this opportunity. You have three days to vote,” he said on Tuesday, April 26.

Two of the seven-member en banc, Chairman Saidamen Pangarungan and Commissioner Aimee Torrefranca-Neri, were scheduled to cast their LAV ballot on Wednesday. – Rappler.com