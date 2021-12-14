Marcoses’ cousin says he’s been ‘walking a road of treachery’

IN HAPPIER TIMES. File photo of Laoag Mayor Michael Marcos Keon (left), Ilocos Norte Vice Governor Cecilia Araneta-Marcos, Governor Matthew Marcos-Manotoc, Senator Imee Marcos, Congressman Angelo Marcos Barba, Laoag Vice Mayor Vicentito "Toto" Lazo, and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos in 2019. Photo courtesy of the Ilocos Norte provincial government.

Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon, who is running for reelection, says he's hurt by the decision of the Marcos clan not to support him

LAOAG CITY, Ilocos Norte – Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon on Tuesday, December 14, broke his silence on his rift with Senator Imee Marcos and presidential bet Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr, saying that their and their children’s decision not to support his reelection bid “hurt” him.

“I have been walking a road of treachery,” Keon said, referring to how the Marcos clan cut ties with him and threw its support behind Keon’s rival for mayor, incumbent Vice Mayor Vicentito “Toto” Lazo. But Keon also stressed that he would still support the presidential candidacy of Bongbong Marcos for the May 2022 elections.

Estranged from the local “Team Marcos,” Keon filed his candidacy for reelection in October as an independent candidate.

To this day, Keon said that he was “bewildered” and found it “hard to accept” that “my family could believe the false narratives” concocted by his detractors which could be why his relatives are not backing his reelection bid.

It was the Marcoses who had asked Keon to run for mayor in 2019, and he defeated the incumbent at the time, Chevylle Fariñas, ending the Fariñas’ control of City Hall. The Marcoses fielded Keon despite being at odds with them in the past, particularly in 2010 when he ran – but lost – against Imee Marcos for Ilocos Norte governor.

Keon said he never “asked to become [Laoag] Mayor and circumstances had evolved in such a way that I am now [here].”

In October, Keon said that he decided to just file as an independent candidate after “somebody in Team Marcos” told him that he would be asked to slide down and run as provincial board representative instead of gunning for reelection. Keon said that prior to this, he was constantly assured of support for his planned reelection bid by the team.

When Keon filed as an independent candidate, the other Marcoses expressed surprise. Ilocos Norte Governor Matthew Manotoc, Keon’s nephew, even bid him “good riddance” in a statement in October.

BY HIS LONESOME. Laoag City Mayor Michael Marcos Keon during a press conference on December 14. Photo by John Michael Mugas

Set up to fail?

“In fact, his [Manotoc’s statement] of ‘good riddance’, that actually hurt me specially within the context of [being Ilocano],” Keon admitted.

On November 30, Senator Imee Marcos officially endorsed the mayoral bid of Lazo. The senator said she set aside blood ties in favor of upholding the interests and development potential of Ilocos Norte and Laoag City.

Keon alleged that his performance as mayor of Laoag City had been “set up” to fail by his detractors who also attempted to get him suspended from the position for “four times.” He said that his projects and programs for the city were “undermined” by Lazo.

Earlier, Keon had faced accusations over failed COVID-19 pandemic response in the city, slow vaccination rollout, and breaking pandemic protocols. He received two show-cause orders from the Department of the Interior and Local Government and was “reprimanded” in October. He said that all these were efforts to bring him down.

Keon, who will be in a three-way fight for mayor against Lazo and former mayor Chevylle Fariñas, said that he will not back out of the race. “I will continue to run, I will see this through and continue,” he said.

Despite the rift, Keon said he would support the presidential bid of his cousin, contrary to what he described as a fake post which circulated on social media on Monday, December 13, that slammed the Marcos siblings’ credibility.

He said that the fake post was disseminated locally as a “means to further destroy my relationship with my relatives.”

“I have worked extensively with BBM [Marcos Jr],” Keon said, adding that he believed in the “capacity” of Marcos Jr. as a leader and that he would make a good president of the country because he has “learned a lot and the hard way.” – Rappler.com

John Michael Mugas is a Luzon-based fellow and an awardee of the Aries Rufo Journalism Fellowship.