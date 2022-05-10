ACT-CIS tops party-list race again in 2022

So far, the reelectionist group is leading in the National Capital Region and in four other regions

MANILA, Philippines – The Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support (ACT-CIS) topped the party-list race for the second election in a row.

ACT-CIS has garnered a total of 2,064,576 votes nationwide so far, or 5.77% of the total party-list votes, based on 97.28% of precincts reporting as of Tuesday, May 10, 12:11 pm.

The second-placer, 1-Rider Partylist, is at a far second, with 983,602 votes or 2.75%.

So far, ACT-CIS is leading in the vote counts in the following regions:

National Capital Region – 418,190 (9.25%)

Cordillera Administrative Region – 92,940 (15.94%)

Central Luzon – 290,028 (6.76%)

Calabarzon – 326,243 (5.96%)

Mimaropa – 91,895 (9.15%)

These are five of the six regions where it topped in 2019. In the remaining region, Zamboanga Peninsula, Subanen party-list was in the lead in 2022, while ACT-CIS placed fourth.

At the provincial level, ACT-CIS ranked first in Abra, Aurora, Laguna, and Oriental Mindoro, as well as in Nueva Vizcaya and Negros Oriental.

ACT-CIS is ahead so far among overseas voters in 2022, garnering 21,081 votes or 7.09%, but these are just out of the 41.46% of overseas precincts transmitted. One Filipinos Worldwide Coalition Partylist (OFW) party list is in a close second, with 20,898 votes or 7.03%.

ACT-CIS was also in first place overseas three years ago.

In 2019, ACT-CIS garnered 2,651,987 votes, or 9.51% of the total count.

ACT-CIS is projected to retain its three seats in the House of Representatives, based on the calculation used to allocate House seats to the winning party-list groups.

Its first three nominees are Edvic Yap, Jocelyn Tulfo, and Jeffrey Soriano. In the 19th Congress, Yap appears set to be joining his brother, outgoing ACT-CIS Representative Eric Yap, who is ahead in the race for representative of the lone district of Benguet. Tulfo is the wife of radio personality Raffy Tulfo, who is ranking third so far in the senatorial race.

The group’s fourth nominee is Erwin Tulfo, Raffy’s brother and fellow broadcaster. – Rappler.com