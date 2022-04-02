Leni-Kiko supporters launch grand house-to-house campaign

HOUSE-TO-HOUSE. Vice President Leni Robredo's daughter, Tricia Robredo, participates in a house-to-house campaign in Cavite for the Vice President's presidential bid on April 2, 2022.

Aika Robredo, the Vice President's daughter, says face-to-face interactions are the best way to fight disinformation on social media

MANILA, Philippines – Supporters of the tandem of Vice President Leni Robredo and Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan rallied thousands of Filipinos to participate in their grand house-to-house campaign in various areas of the country, the Robredo People’s Council said on Saturday, April 2.

With 37 days left before the elections, supporters and volunteers from Isabela, Ilocos Sur, Pampanga, Dinagat, Surigao del Norte, Surigao City, Quirino, Butuan City, Nueva Vizcaya, North Cotabato, Zamboanga del Norte, Capiz, Calbayog, Davao City, Davao del Sur, and South Cotabato held house-to-house drives to encourage the public to choose the Robredo-Pangilinan tandem and their senatorial candidates.

The Vice President’s daughters, Aika and Tricia, as well as niece Gaile Robredo-Vitas and sister-in-law Penny Robredo-Bundoc joined the volunteers.

Tricia courted voters in Cavite, while Robredo-Vitas campaigned in Pasay.

Robredo’s celebrity supporters also joined the house-to-house campaign as well, including actress Marjorie Barretto, who accompanied Aika to visit areas in Quezon City, actress Pinky Amador who campaigned in Dumaguete City, and Donny Pangilinan and sisters Hannah and Ella also in Dumaguete City.

Actress and philanthropist Angel Locsin joined the campaign in Cagayan de Oro and Misamis Oriental, while actress Agot Isidro did rounds in Bohol.

LOOK: Aika Robredo is joined by celebrity Marjorie Barretto in their house-to-house campaign for Robredo at Sitio Palanas and Sitio San Roque in QC. “Maraming salamat sa lahat ng sumama sa amin!” says Aika. 📷 Aika Robredo’s Twitter #PHVote pic.twitter.com/LAcLKF39cZ — Mara Cepeda (@maracepeda) April 2, 2022

‘Best way’ to fight disinformation

Aika said that house-to-house campaigning was not new to the family, as they also did it when her late father, former interior secretary Jesse Robredo, ran for Naga City mayor, and when her mother ran for Congress in 2013.

“When my sisters and I go around and help out with the campaign, we usually make it a point to visit the public markets or do house-to-house campaigning,” said Aika.

Aika said that most of the people they meet face-to-face who support other candidates are friendlier and more receptive, contrary to experiences on social media.

“We experienced being heckled a couple of times by supporters of other candidates. Pero ‘pag nilapitan naman sila, maayos pa rin ang pakikitungo (But when we approcahed them, they were cordial to us),” said Aika.

“Magandang paalala din para sa ating lahat na hindi talaga tayo ang magkakalaban (It’s also a good reminder for all of us that we’re not each other’s enemies),” she added. She said that face-to-face interactions were the best way to fight disinformation on social media.

Vice President Leni Robredo has been identified as the top target of disinformation, a study by fact-checking initiative Tsek.PH found. The initiative also found that election-related disinformation tended to attack her, and benefit her rival, dictator’s son and former senator Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Aika and Tricia earlier gave a sobering reminder to their mother’s supporters that holding grand rallies was not enough to secure her win at Malacañang. The real fight is on the ground, to change the minds of the unconvinced, they said.

Aika on Saturday said she was confident that more supporters would follow suit in boosting house-to-house campaigning.

Actress Angel Locsin and husband Neil Arce were at the Cagayan de Oro volunteers’ house-to-house campaign launch, and encouraged volunteers to speak to 10 people a day to try and convince them to vote for Robredo.

CDO CAMPAIGN. Actress Angel Locsin and husband Neil Arce (in black) visit the launch of the house-to-house campaign drive for Vice President Leni Robredo’s presidential bid in Cagayan de Oro on April 2, 2022.

Meanwhile, actress Agot Isidro said that participating in the house-to-house campaign gave her a good feel of the ground, especially in areas where Robredo and Pangilinan may not have a politically strong hold.

Some supporters hiked up a mountain in Negros Occidental to campaign for the tandem and their ticket.

(Photo from VP Leni Media Bureau)

In the latest Pulse Asia survey in February, 15% of Filipinos had Robredo as their top pick for president – a far second behind Marcos Jr., who had 60%.

Some local officials in Mindanao have begun mobilizing a vote for a Robredo, but paired with Marcos Jr.’s running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

Robredo has consistently urged her supporters to vote for Pangilinan. – Rappler.com