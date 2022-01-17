LIVESTREAM: Comelec announcement on petitions vs Marcos Jr.

LIVE

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is holding a virtual press conference on Monday, January 17, on petitions against the presidential bid of Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The Comelec 2nd Division on Monday junked the only petition to cancel Marcos’ COC, while the Comelec 1st Division, which is handling a separate set of cases, is expected to issue its ruling soon.

The Comelec 1st Division led by Commissioner Rowena Guanzon had consolidated into one the three petitions for disqualification – filed by the groups of Akbayan, martial law victim Bonifacio Ilagan, and Abubakar Mangelen, the former president of Marcos’ party Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

It was Guanzon who said to expect a ruling by their division by Monday.

The 2nd Division of Commissioners Antonio Kho and Socorro Inting handled the one and only petition to cancel Marcos’ certificate of candidacy (COC), filed by civic leaders represented by former Supreme Court spokesperson Ted Te. The 2nd Division junked this petition.

The 2nd Division also handles the petition for disqualification filed by Ilocano martial law victims, represented by constitutional framer and former poll chief Christian Monsod and the Ateneo Human Rights Center.

– Rappler.com