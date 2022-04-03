Philippine elections
LIVESTREAM: Comelec’s PiliPinas Debates for presidential candidates – April 3

Here is the livestream of the Comelec's second presidential debate, airing at 7 pm (Manila time) on Sunday, April 3

To watch the Comelec presidential debate, click the video on this page. For other live updates and analyses, visit this one-stop shop by Rappler.

MANILA, Philippines –  Nine out of 10 presidential candidates for the May 9 polls are facing each other in the second debate organized by the Commission on Elections (Comelec).

The debate is being held at the Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent, and is airing at 7 pm (Manila time) on Sunday, April 3.

Watch the debate on this page. – Rappler.com

