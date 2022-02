ARENA. Uniteam presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and vice presidential running mate Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio kick-off their campaign for the Philippine elections at the Philippine Arena in Bocaue, Bulacan on February 8, 2022. Rappler

MANILA, Philippines – Presidential frontrunner Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr stuck to a message of unity in his speech during his proclamation rally at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Tuesday, February 8.

In chilling nostalgia, Marcos loyalists showed up big for the son of the dictator, running to retake Malacañang 35 years after they were ousted and driven into exile by a people power revolution.

Watch Marcos’ full speech here:

