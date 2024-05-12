[WATCH] #TheLeaderIWant: Filipino voters sound off on community issues a year before 2025 elections

Their concerns revolve around inflation, public infrastructure, and waste management, among others

MANILA, Philippines – Beyond the drama and shifting alliances in Philippine politics, Filipinos have urgent concerns that need to be addressed by government officials. Voters will have another chance to make their voices be heard in next year’s local and senatorial elections.

As the one-year countdown to the 2025 Philippine midterm elections starts on Sunday, May 12, Rappler asked Filipino voters all over the country about the long-running issues in their communities.

Their concerns revolved around inflation, public infrastructure, and waste management, among others.

Watch the full video here and follow this page for Rappler’s special coverage of the 2025 midterm elections. – Rappler.com