[WATCH] #TheLeaderIWant: Filipino voters sound off on community issues a year before 2025 elections
Their concerns revolve around inflation, public infrastructure, and waste management, among others

MANILA, Philippines – Beyond the drama and shifting alliances in Philippine politics, Filipinos have urgent concerns that need to be addressed by government officials. Voters will have another chance to make their voices be heard in next year’s local and senatorial elections.

As the one-year countdown to the 2025 Philippine midterm elections starts on Sunday, May 12, Rappler asked Filipino voters all over the country about the long-running issues in their communities.

Their concerns revolved around inflation, public infrastructure, and waste management, among others.

Russell Ku

Russell Ku is a digital communications specialist at Rappler who believes in the power of stories to build an empathic society.
