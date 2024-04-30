Call for videos: What issues in your community need to be addressed by our leaders?

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

This is your sign to make your voice heard. Deadline for video submissions is on May 7, 11:59 pm.

MANILA, Philippines – The spotlight is on communities as Filipino voters are set to elect their next set of local officials, congressional representatives, and 12 senators on May 12, 2025.

Beyond the political drama in Malacañang and Congress leading up to the polls, there are urgent concerns that government officials need to address as the current Marcos administration hits its halfway mark next year.

Rappler hopes to shine the light on these community issues from Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. If you’re an eligible Filipino voter, we invite you to send a video sharing three issues in your community that need attention from your public officials.

Submission of entries is until May 7, 2024, at 11:59 pm. Selected videos will be used for a compilation to be posted on Rappler’s social media channels.

Guidelines

Shoot a video of yourself in vertical format. Share your name and your designation, affiliation, or location, and mention three issues in your community that your leaders need to address. Please shoot your videos within 10 to 15 seconds. Make sure your audio is crisp; shoot in a location that’s not too noisy. Best to use earphones if shooting outdoors.

Upload your videos in Google Drive, and send the links to the philippine politics chat room of Rappler Communities or email them to move.ph@rappler.com.

Deadline for videos is on May 7 at 11:59 pm.

The video will be used for a compilation to be posted on Rappler’s social media channels.

Should you have any questions, please email move.ph@rappler.com. – Rappler.com