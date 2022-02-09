WATCH: Pacquiao’s full speech in General Santos City proclamation rally

PRESIDENTIABLE. Senator Manny Pacquiao delivers his speech during the proclamation rally.

Watch Senator Manny Pacquiao's full speech during the February 8 proclamation rally in General Santos City

GENERAL SANTOS, Philippines – Senator Manny Pacquiao officially launched his presidential campaign in hometown General Santos City on Tuesday, February 8.

Held at the Oval Plaza, he was joined virtually by his running mate Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza.

Only former governor Lutgardo Barbo and broadcaster Raffy Tulfo attended his proclamation rally among his Senate slate.

Watch the full video here:

– Rappler.com