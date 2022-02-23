LIVESTREAM: Comelec, Rappler ink agreement for 2022 polls

Bookmark this page for the livestream of the MOA signing at 10 am on Thursday, February 24

MANILA, Philippines – The Commission on Elections (Comelec) is partnering with news website Rappler to come up with numerous election-related content, and help fight disinformation, in the run-up to the 2022 polls.

The signing of the memorandum of agreement will take place at 10 am on Thursday, February 24, at the Palacio del Gobernador in Intramuros, Manila.

Through the partnership, Rappler will help the Comelec fact-check false and misleading claims online, and build awareness of the critical elements on the upcoming elections.

– Rappler.com