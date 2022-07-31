Marcos, Sara Duterte: Ramos’ legacy will always be remembered by Filipinos

PUBLIC SERVANT. Former Philippine presidentu00a0Fidelu00a0Ramos speaks to journalists during a trip to Hong Kong in August 2016.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. says former president Fidel Ramos 'lived a full life as a military officer and a public servant'

MANILA, Philippines – President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte on Sunday, July 31, expressed condolences for the death of former president Fidel Ramos.

Ramos, the 12th president of the Philippines, died on Sunday at the age of 94.

Marcos, in a statement, said the former president “lived a full life as a military officer and a public servant.”

Ramos served as chief of the Philippine Constabulary under Marcos’ father, the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos. He famously withdrew his support from the elder Marcos, his second cousin, during the 1986 People Power Revolution that toppled the dictatorship.

“We did not only lose a good leader but also a member of the family,” President Marcos said on Sunday.

“The legacy of his presidency will always be cherished and will be forever enshrined in the hearts of our grateful nation.”

Ramos served as Philippine leader from 1992 to 1998, implementing what analysts called comprehensive reforms to address long-running issues in the aftermath of the Marcos dictatorship. The country enjoyed economic and political stability during the early years of his administration, while his moves toward peace talks with rebel groups were also highly praised.

In a statement, Vice President Duterte highlighted the role of Ramos, who she described as “a real patriot,” in peace efforts in the country. It was during his term that the government signed a peace agreement with the Moro National Liberation Front.

“I am one with the whole nation in grieving over the loss of a leader who, during his presidency, made peace possible in Mindanao,” said the Vice President, who is a Mindanaoan from Davao City.

“May we find inspiration from FVR’s life and the immensity of the legacy that he built out of his love of country and fellow Filipino.” – Rappler.com