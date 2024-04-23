President downplays Liza Marcos-Sara Duterte rift | The wRap 

Here are today’s headlines – the latest news in the Philippines and around the world:

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday, April 23, downplays the rift between First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and Vice President Sara Duterte, triggered by the First Lady’s interview with a radio personality, uploaded Friday, April 19.

The health department reminds medical professionals, accepting gifts or receiving profit from biopharmaceutical companies after doing them favors is ‘unethical.’

Senator Risa Hontiveros says the Philippine National Police should stop making excuses and revoke the firearm licenses issued to fugitive preacher Apollo Quiboloy.

Police arrest dozens of people at a pro-Palestinian demonstration at Yale University. This, hours after Columbia University canceled in-person classes as protesters set up tents at its New York City campus last week.

Star Magic threatens legal action against BINI and BGYO detractors online. In a statement, the two groups’ legal counsel Atty. Joji Alonso calls on online users to ‘be responsible in posting and spreading hurtful content.’ — Rappler.com