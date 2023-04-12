52% of Filipinos disapprove of the Marcos government's performance in reining in inflation

MANILA, Philippines – While President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. enjoys high approval and trust ratings, a majority of Filipinos are unhappy with his administration’s strategy in controlling inflation, according to the results of a Pulse Asia, Research Incorporated survey held in March.

Pulse Asia’s March 2023 Ulat ng Bayan national survey, held from March 15 to 19, showed that 52% of Filipinos disapprove of the government’s performance in “controlling inflation.”

The respondents – 1,200 adults from all over the country – were asked which national issues mattered to them the most and to rate the government’s response to each issue. The results of the survey were released to the public on Wednesday, April 12.

A majority or 63% of those surveyed considered inflation “one of three most urgent issues,” followed by “increasing the pay of workers” and job creation.

In terms of “controlling inflation,” the Marcos administration garnered a net approval rating of -27, with 52% disapproving the admin’s response, and 25% and 23% approving and saying they were undecided, respectively.

The administration garnered a positive net approval rating +20 when it came to “increasing the pay for workers” and +21 in “creating more jobs.”

But how is it that despite majority disapproval of how inflation is being addressed, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. still enjoyed high approval and trust ratings?

“It can mean they are not holding him accountable, at least not yet, for high prices of commodities and services,” Pulse Asia President Ronald Holmes said in a text message to Rappler.

Marcos’ March 2023 numbers – 78% approval and 80% trust ratings – are just a bit higher than that of his predecessors for the same period, or the first March – nine months – after their assumption into office.

The late Benigno Aquino III had 74% approval and 75% trust in March 2011 while Rodrigo Duterte registered 78% trust and 76% approval in March 2017.

Other national issues that Pulse Asia asked respondents to rate the administration include:

Responding to the needs of areas affected by calamities

Protecting the welfare of OFWs

Fighting criminality

Promoting peace in the country

Defending the integrity of Philippine territory against foreigners

Stopping the destruction and abuse of our environment

Enforcing the law on all, whether influential or ordinary people

Fighting graft and corruption in government

Reducing the poverty of many Filipinos

Only 28% of respondents considered poverty reduction as “one of three most urgent issues” and only 26% classified “flighting graft and corruption in government” as much.

Pulse Asia said the nationwide survey has a ± 2.8% error margin at the 95% confidence level, while subnational estimates for the geographic areas covered in the survey have the following error margins at 95% confidence level: ± 5.7% for Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

Among the key developments immediately before and during the survey period was the national transport strike in protest of the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program, and the Senate and House probes into the spike in onion prices. – Rappler.com