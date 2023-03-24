93% of Filipino adults experienced climate change impacts in past 3 years, SWS survey says

A big majority of Filipinos agree that they can do something about climate risks and are aware of its solutions

MANILA, Philippines – Ninety-three percent of Filipino adults personally experienced the impacts of climate change in the past three years, according to a survey by pollster Social Weather Stations (SWS).

The SWS survey found that 17% of Filipino adults experienced the severe impact of climate change in the past three years, 52% said moderate impact, 24% said little impact, while 6% did not experience climate change impacts.

The percentage of Filipino adults personally experiencing the impacts increased by 6 percentage points from March 2017 and 8 points from March 2013. Those who experienced severe impacts decreased by 3 points, while those who experienced moderate impact increased by 10 points from March 2017.

Meanwhile, 88% agreed that they can do something to reduce climate risks resulting from climate change, 3% disagreed, and 10% were undecided.

The majority of Filipino adults or 76% said that “humanity could do something to stop or slow down climate change if everyone really tried,” while 23% said “climate change is beyond humanity’s control.” A small percentage or 1% were unsure.

A big majority or 81% were aware of climate change before the interview, while 19% were not.

The survey results also showed that almost all Filipinos were aware of solutions to reduce the negative effects of climate change. Here are the following percentages:

95% were aware of “planting trees in the right places and protecting forests”

95% for “saving energy or electricity at home”

93% for “walking, cycling, or taking public transportation”

91% for “reducing, reusing, repairing, and recycling”

86% for “throwing away less food”.

The Fourth Quarter 2022 SWS survey used face-to-face interviews nationwide: 300 each in Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. The sampling error margins are ±2.8% for national percentages, ±5.7% each for Metro Manila, Balance Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao.

The main question asked was: “In the past three years, have you, your family, or your community personally experienced the effects of climate change?” The question was stated in Filipino. – Laurice Angeles/Rappler.com

Laurice Angeles is a chemistry graduate from the University of the Philippines Diliman and is currently a volunteer under Rappler’s Research unit.