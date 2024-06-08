The Green Report: San Enrique, the community that cares for mangroves

MANILA, Philippines – Stronger storms are expected to hit the Philippines in the coming years.
One of the nature-based solutions that can be used against stronger storms is the planting and taking care of mangroves (bakawan). Mangroves serve as a buffer zone in coastal communities, lessening the possibility of floods and coastal erosion.
In this episode of The Green Report, Rappler visited San Enrique, a town in Negros Occidental that is actively implementing a mangrove rehabilitation program. San Enrique is a fourth class municipality that has around 24,000 residents. It is part of the Negros Occidental Coastal Wetlands Conservation Area.
Living by the coast has made the residents understand the importance of mangroves to their livelihoods and safety.
Watch the re-airing of this episode at 6 pm Saturday, June 8.
Writers/reporters: Jee Geronimo, Iya Gozum
Graphics artists: David Castuciano, Marian Hukom
Video editor: Emerald Hidalgo
Videographers: Jeff Digma, Ulysis Pontanares
Producer: Nina Liu
Supervising producer: Beth Frondoso
– Rappler.com
