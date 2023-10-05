‘Huwag puro thank you’: Netizens say teachers deserve higher pay, better DepEd secretary

SUMMARY
This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.
MANILA, Philippines – While gifts, surprises, and special events can touch hearts, these do not pay teachers’ bills nor do they create a better learning environment.
As the world celebrated its educators on Thursday, October 5, many Filipinos online expressed hope that local teachers would receive greater benefits as many of them struggled to stay in the profession due to low pay.
A Public School Teacher I earns P27,000 (Salary Grade 11) per month, while an Instructor 1 in state universities and colleges accredited by the Commission on Higher Education gets a monthly salary of P29,165 (Salary Grade 12).
Meanwhile, private school teachers in Metro Manila only receive around P15,000 to P18,000 per month, according to a report by ACT teachers.
Several lawmakers have pushed to raise the basic salary of educators, but as of June 2023, their bills remain pending at the committee level in Congress.
Some social media users also pointed out that teachers should be qualified for free health care. At present, public school teachers are only entitled to a free annual medical examination and compensation for injuries, as stated in the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, which was enacted in 1966.
Improve classroom facilities, working conditions
Netizens also urged the government to invest in classrooms, teaching materials, and programs that could help both teachers and students perform well in school.
Back in August, one week before the current school year started, DepEd revealed that the country was still short of 159,000 classrooms. This means that at least 50% of all 7,520 existing senior high school classrooms are packed, and 41% of all 10,188 junior high school classrooms are overcrowded.
Thousands of teachers also took part in the #PisoGcashChallenge before this year’s opening of classes to help fund repairs and renovations for their classrooms, even though there was a DepEd order prohibiting educators from soliciting or collecting any form of contribution.
This is despite the fact that the DepEd has over P150 million in confidential funds for 2023.
Others also wished that teachers would be given less administrative work so that they could focus on teaching.
Education experts earlier pointed out that the learning poverty in the country could be exacerbated by teachers who have to do more tasks outside of teaching.
A DepEd secretary that focuses on education
Social media users hoped that the teachers could be served by a “more competent” education secretary.
The DepEd is currently led by Vice President Sara Duterte, who has never been an educator. Despite opposition from critics, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that she is a perfect fit for the role because she is both a public servant and a mother.
What other benefits should our teachers be entitled to? – Rappler.com
There are no comments yet. Add your comment to start the conversation.