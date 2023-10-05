‘Huwag puro thank you’: Netizens say teachers deserve higher pay, better DepEd secretary

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

Netizens believe that with better benefits and working conditions, teachers have a better chance of producing good students

MANILA, Philippines – While gifts, surprises, and special events can touch hearts, these do not pay teachers’ bills nor do they create a better learning environment.

As the world celebrated its educators on Thursday, October 5, many Filipinos online expressed hope that local teachers would receive greater benefits as many of them struggled to stay in the profession due to low pay.

A Public School Teacher I earns P27,000 (Salary Grade 11) per month, while an Instructor 1 in state universities and colleges accredited by the Commission on Higher Education gets a monthly salary of P29,165 (Salary Grade 12).

Meanwhile, private school teachers in Metro Manila only receive around P15,000 to P18,000 per month, according to a report by ACT teachers.

Several lawmakers have pushed to raise the basic salary of educators, but as of June 2023, their bills remain pending at the committee level in Congress.

Huwag puro “teaching is a vocation.”

Huwag puro thank you.



Give teachers what they deserve.

🙏🏼 https://t.co/aaPcAsOxB4 — Lyqa Maravilla (@lyqamaravilla) October 5, 2023

Realigning the P150 million DepEd confidential funds for teachers' salaries, benefits and allowances. https://t.co/L5T4KpcTHl — Roentgen (@ronaldgem) October 5, 2023

Upgrading their salaries and respecting their rights to unionize… not only will this be one of the best gifts but will be an roi because of increased quality of teaching 🥰🥰 https://t.co/2H1jhJUNjz — 🌶️ josh (@joshvlnt) October 5, 2023

Give them more pay. We can afford to give billions in confidential funds, surely we can give not only teachers but healthcare workers, soldiers and others, higher pay. Everyone in this goddamn country needs to be paid higher. https://t.co/08ajFjyUeb — Zion Ryan Cruz (@zryanverse) October 5, 2023

Bigger pension, less paper works, bigger salary, lower taxes for them, new DepEd Secretary, more financial bonuses, more support from the government. https://t.co/UqDEfWaYck — 𝒆𝒊 (⁠◍⁠•⁠ᴗ⁠•⁠◍⁠)⁠✧ SEVENTEENTH HEAVEN (@skeiboo_) October 5, 2023

Some social media users also pointed out that teachers should be qualified for free health care. At present, public school teachers are only entitled to a free annual medical examination and compensation for injuries, as stated in the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, which was enacted in 1966.

Not a teacher myself, but if I was able to give teachers anything (knowing all the hardwork and sacrifices they make) I would:



1) raise their salary that is fitting and just

2) give benefits like insurances, bonuses, Healthcare, transpo allowances, etc

3) assure job security https://t.co/Q5ClTsYILw — kiko rustia (@kikorustia) October 5, 2023

Improve classroom facilities, working conditions

Netizens also urged the government to invest in classrooms, teaching materials, and programs that could help both teachers and students perform well in school.

Back in August, one week before the current school year started, DepEd revealed that the country was still short of 159,000 classrooms. This means that at least 50% of all 7,520 existing senior high school classrooms are packed, and 41% of all 10,188 junior high school classrooms are overcrowded.

Thousands of teachers also took part in the #PisoGcashChallenge before this year’s opening of classes to help fund repairs and renovations for their classrooms, even though there was a DepEd order prohibiting educators from soliciting or collecting any form of contribution.

This is despite the fact that the DepEd has over P150 million in confidential funds for 2023.

Dagdag na sahod, patas na benepisyo, at maayos na working conditions para sa lahat ng guro sa public at private schools >>>> confidential funds https://t.co/FlUN4YckRF — Hanging Habagat (@hanginghabagat_) October 5, 2023

Top of mind

1. Decent salary

2. Well fed/nourished students

3. Sufficient and quality teaching materials

4. Less admin work

5. Qualified and highly competent education leaders

6. Professional development opportunities

7. Adequate health benefits https://t.co/SuGXOevXA1 — femi (@TeacherFemi) October 5, 2023

Others also wished that teachers would be given less administrative work so that they could focus on teaching.

Education experts earlier pointed out that the learning poverty in the country could be exacerbated by teachers who have to do more tasks outside of teaching.

A DepEd secretary that focuses on education

Social media users hoped that the teachers could be served by a “more competent” education secretary.

The DepEd is currently led by Vice President Sara Duterte, who has never been an educator. Despite opposition from critics, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said that she is a perfect fit for the role because she is both a public servant and a mother.

1) A DepEd secretary na alam talaga ang dinaranas ng gurong Pilipino. Preferably teacher din.



2) 50k minimum sahod across the board. https://t.co/j92G2AhkMG — Jay. 🚀👨‍🔬👨‍🏫🚴‍♂️ (@space_racer) October 5, 2023

salary increase, a national budget with education as one of its priorities, and a new Education Secretary https://t.co/iCDasjZcHf — mikee #HandsOffQueerActivists (@mikeetsukinoko) October 5, 2023

A competent Secretary of Education. https://t.co/sdFfyRaYlW — Jim (@RandomFudges) October 4, 2023

What other benefits should our teachers be entitled to? – Rappler.com