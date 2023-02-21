Former House official is new Bicol Saro representative in Congress

NEW LAWMAKER. Brian Yamsuan (R) receives his certificate of proclamation from the Commission on Elections as the new first nominee of party-list group Bicol Saro on February 21, 2023.

Brian Yamsuan replaces an incumbent congressman who was kicked out of party-list group Bicol Saro. Yamsuan is no stranger to legislative work, having served as House deputy secretary general in the past.

MANILA, Philippines – Party-list group Bicol Saro, which has one seat in the 19th Congress, will have a new representative in the House of Representatives.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced on Tuesday, February 21, that it had issued a certificate of proclamation to political operative and broadsheet columnist Brian Yamsuan to become the group’s new first nominee.

The poll body said it received a letter from the House of Representatives informing the Comelec that Bicol Saro kicked out Representative Nicolas Enciso VIII, which resulted in his removal from office and a vacancy in the lower chamber.

House Majority Leader Mannix Dalipe said the chamber is still awaiting the official transmittal of the documents from the Comelec.

Enciso holds the assistant minority leadership post in the House and is a member of 28 committees. He has yet to issue a statement on his expulsion from Bicol Saro.

His successor Yamsuan is no stranger to legislative work. He was designated in 2019 by then-House speaker Alan Peter Cayetano as House deputy secretary general. He was also deputy secretary general at the time of the National Unity Party.

He also worked under former senators Edgardo Angara and Tessie Aquino-Oreta, and former press secretaries Rod Reyes and Dong Puno, according to his public LinkedIn profile.

Yamsuan attracted controversy in 2013 when he was fired from his role in the Malacañang as a consultant to executive secretary Jojo Ochoa due to his supposed close ties to alleged pork barrel scam mastermind Janet Lim Napoles.

Yamsuan, who reportedly arranged Napoles’ meeting with editors of the Philippine Daily Inquirer at the time, was dismissed by Malacañang due to “conflicts of interest with his other consultancies.”

He tried to secure a congressional seat in the 2022 elections as the first nominee of party-list group Lunas, but it didn’t make the cutoff, placing 102nd in the 176-way race. – Rappler.com