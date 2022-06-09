Gunman kills losing mayoral bet in Basilan

FILE PHOTO. The victim was losing Akbar town in Basilan province mayoral bet Ujud Ujuran. Richard Falcatan/Rappler

(1st UPDATE) Police identify the victim as Ujud Ujuran, who lost in the mayoral race in the town of Akbar in last month's elections

BASILAN, Philippines – A still unidentified gunman shot in Lamitan City a man who ran for mayor in a Basilan town on Thursday afternoon, June 9.

Police identified the victim as Ujud Ujuran, who lost in the mayoral race in the town of Akbar in last month’s elections.

The gun attack was the first documented post-election shooting in Lamitan City.

Ujuran was rushed to the hospital but died while being treated in the emergency room.

Police said they were investigating the incident, and trying to figure out if the attack was election-related or not. – Rappler.com