IN PHOTOS: Traslacion 2024

This year, with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the traslacion of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo returns with a new andas
MANILA, Philippines — After a three-year suspension due to COVID-19 restrictions, the procession of the centuries-old image of the Black Nazarene, from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo church, resumed Tuesday, January 9, with a slight change in the route and a new ‘andas’.
Also known as Traslacion, the procession started before the break of dawn Tuesday. The procession passed through the narrow streets of Manila’s San Miguel and Quiapo districts before ending at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno.
The theme of this year’s feast of this year’s feast of the Black Nazarene is: Tema: “Ibig po naming makita si Hesus” (Juan 12:21). (Sir, we wish to see Jesus.)
Here are some of the images of this year’s Traslacion:
