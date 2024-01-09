IN PHOTOS: Traslacion 2024

This is AI generated summarization, which may have errors. For context, always refer to the full article.

TRASLACION. Hijos del Nazareno members secure the new 'andas' carrying the image of the Black Nazarene as devotees swell in numbers as it enters Quiapo district.

This year, with the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, the traslacion of the Black Nazarene of Quiapo returns with a new andas

MANILA, Philippines — After a three-year suspension due to COVID-19 restrictions, the procession of the centuries-old image of the Black Nazarene, from the Quirino Grandstand to the Quiapo church, resumed Tuesday, January 9, with a slight change in the route and a new ‘andas’.

Also known as Traslacion, the procession started before the break of dawn Tuesday. The procession passed through the narrow streets of Manila’s San Miguel and Quiapo districts before ending at the Minor Basilica and National Shrine of Jesus Nazareno.

The theme of this year’s feast of this year’s feast of the Black Nazarene is: Tema: “Ibig po naming makita si Hesus” (Juan 12:21). (Sir, we wish to see Jesus.)

Here are some of the images of this year’s Traslacion:

SEA OF DEVOTEES. Thousands of attend the Misa Mayor celebrated by Manila Archbishop Jose Cardinal Advincula at the Quirino Grandstand. Photos by Jire Carreon/Rappler

NEW CARRIAGE. The sealed ‘andas’ is unveiled signalling the start of the Traslacion as members of the Hijos del Nazareno secure the glass encased image of the Black Nazarene. Photos by Alecs Ongcal/Rappler

HOPING FOR MIRACLES. Several devotees defy prohibitions as they climb the ‘andas’ trying to touch the image of the Black Nazarene, as the Traslacion procession passes Burgos Drive. Photos by Rappler

DEVOTION. Devotees and police personnel manning the security of the Traslacion, cover their heads from the elements during a brief rainfall as the image of the Black Nazarene crosses Ayala Bridge. Photos by Angie de Silva/Rappler

WAITING. Devotees follow the image of the Black Nazarene as the procession enters Arlegui Street. Photos by Jire Carreon/Rappler

FIRST AID. Paramedics attend to devotees after they were rushed to the Field Hospital Advance Medical Post at the Kartilya ng Katipunan treatment. Around 320 patients have been brought to the facility as of 3PM according to the MDRRMO and Philippine Red Cross. Photos by Rappler

MOTHER MEETS SON. The image of the Black Nazarene briefly stops at Plaza del Carmen beside San Sebastian church to meet the image of Nuestra Señora del Carmen de San Sebastian or Our Lady of Mount Carmel, during the ‘Dungaw’ rites of the Traslacion procession. Angie de Silva/Rappler

–Rappler.com