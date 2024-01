The 'Dungaw' tradition where the 17th-century image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel 'meets' the 16th-century image of the Black Nazarene

He felt the heat, literally, of the sea of people expressing their burning love for the Black Nazarene on Tuesday, January 9, says Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel II.

Devotees of the Black Nazarene also participate in the ‘Dungaw’ ritual at San Sebastian Basilica in Quiapo, Manila, where the 17th-century image of Our Lady of Mount Carmel ‘meets’ the 16th-century image of the Black Nazarene.

Watch his vlog about the ‘Dungaw’ tradition here. Video by Franz Lopez/Rappler. — Rappler.com