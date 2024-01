In front of the iconic Quiapo Church, Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel gives a recap of a heated discussion about Traslacion 2024 on the new Rappler chat app

MANILA, Philippines – Devotion or fanaticism?

Rappler followers, chatting on our new Rappler Community app, discussed this perennial question in live chat sessions on Tuesday, January 9.

Rappler’s Paterno Esmaquel, field reporter for Traslacion 2024, gives a recap of this heated discussion on our new chat app.

In front of the iconic Quiapo Church, he also talks about three changes in the annual Feast of the Black Nazarene.

Watch the recap here. – video by Franz Lopez/Rappler.com