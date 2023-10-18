[WATCH] In the Public Square with John Nery: Are Pepe and Pilar too short?

Almost 3 out of every 10 children below 5 years old are stunted. How can we form a healthy, educated citizenry on such a weak foundation?

A subject that is of great consequence, but may not always be headline material: education. This episode focuses on early childhood education.

Almost 3 out of every 10 children below 5 years old are stunted. According to Unicef, some 27 out of every 1,000 children do not even live past 5. How can we form a healthy, educated citizenry fully adapted to the 21st century on such a weak foundation?

In this episode of “In The Public Square,” veteran journalist and Rappler columnist John Nery talks to a commissioner and a member of the Second Education Commission’s Standing Committee for Early Childhood and Basic Education.

Rep. Jose Francisco “Kiko” Benitez was a university president, one of the few in Congress with PhDs, and is now on his second term as representative of the third district of Negros Occidental. Ms. Amabelle “Mobsy” Cariño was principal of Miriam College’s Child Study Center and is now principal of Miriam’s Skills Development and Technical Education Center.

