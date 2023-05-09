Rappler Talk: Philippines-US ties on the ‘upside’ under Marcos

LIVE

Bea Cupin talks to international relations expert Alma Salvador about what this means for the Philippines' foreign affairs and defense strategy

MANILA, Philippines – Over a series of meetings, including one with US President Joe Biden, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has seemingly done what seemed unthinkable during the six years of his predecessor: visibly “normal” ties with the United States, the Philippines’ oldest treaty ally.

Marcos has characterized Philippine-US relations under his administration as on the “upside” – but what does this mean for the Philippines’ foreign affairs and defense strategy?

Rappler Malacañang Reporter Bea Cupin speak to political scientist and international relations expert Alma Salvador about this, and how this bilateral relationship figures, relative to the rest of the world.

Catch the interview on Rappler when it airs on Tuesday, May 9, at 4:30pm. – Rappler.com