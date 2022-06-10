Rappler Talk: Youth on importance of history, fighting disinformation

On Friday, June 10, Rappler's Bonz Magsambol talks to Kabataan representative-elect Raoul Manuel to discuss the importance of history and fighting back against disinformation. Tune in here or head over to Rappler's social media pages at 4 pm to watch the interview live.

MANILA, Philippines – In this age of disinformation, how can the youth help fight efforts to rewrite Philippine history?

This question has become even more significant following the victory of Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. in the 2022 presidential election.

His presidential win has raised concerns among many Filipinos, given the Marcos family’s efforts to rewrite the country’s history during the rule of his father and namesake, the late dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, which was marked by corruption and human rights abuses. Since 2014 or two years before his failed vice-presidential bid, the president-elect has been ramping up efforts on social media to sanitize the family name.

On Friday, June 10 – ahead of the Philippines’ 124th Independence Day celebration – Rappler’s Bonz Magsambol talks to Kabataan representative-elect Raoul Manuel to discuss the importance of history and fighting back against disinformation.

