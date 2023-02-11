Rappler Talk: Rex Gatchalian gets to work at DSWD

LIVE

The newly appointed DSWD secretary talks about his plan for Filipinos who are food poor, and and how he intends to work through the red tape of the bureaucracy

MANILA, Philippines – Secretary Rex Gatchalian is a man on a mission.

In a little over a week as the newest member of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Cabinet, Gatchalian has held one meeting after another, with field visits and consultations in between, all to collect what he considers his most important tool: data.

Rappler sits down with the longtime local chief executive and former legislator to talk about his plans for the Department of Social Welfare and Development, how he plans to work around the rigidity of the bureaucracy, and his plan to serve Philippines’ poor, especially those who are food hungry.

Bookmark this page to catch the interview live on Rappler at 6 pm on Saturday, February 11. – Rappler.com