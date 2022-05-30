IT expert Ivan Uy picked to be the next DICT secretary

NEW DICT CHIEF. Lawyer and IT expert Ivan John Uy is chosen to be the next DICT secretary.

Ivan John Uy was the chairman of the then-Commission on Information and Communications Technology during the Aquino administration

MANILA, Philippines – IT expert Ivan John Uy has been chosen by president-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to head the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT).

Uy was previously appointed to the then-Commission on Information and Communications Technology in 2010 during the Aquino administration before it was dissolved in 2011.

Uy served as the chief information officer (CIO) at the Supreme Court during the term of then-chief justice Hilario Davide Jr. He joined the Supreme Court as a legal researcher before moving up to the head of the High Court’s management information system office.

Marcos’ DICT chief pick was known for the digitalization shift at the Supreme Court. According to the CIO Forum, an organization of CIOs in the government, Uy is an expert on computer forensics, cybercrime, electronic evidence, e-commerce, and digital ethics

Uy was a legal management graduate from the Ateneo de Manila University. He completed his law degree from the University of the Philippines and studied at the University of Minnesota under the prestigious Hubert H. Humphrey fellowship. – Rappler.com