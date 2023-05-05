In unprecedented move, Filipino journalist harassed online files complaint vs Meta

Cagayan de Oro-based journalist Cong Corrales files a complaint against Meta at the National Privacy Commission, on May 5, 2023. Corrales is seeking to compel Meta to disclose information about anonymous accounts that red-tagged him on Facebook. He is accompanied by Atty. Tony La Viu00f1a and Atty. Rico Domingo of the Movement Against Disinformation.

MANILA, Philippines – Days after media workers observed World Press Freedom Day, journalist Leonardo “Cong” Corrales filed a complaint against Facebook owner Meta after he experienced online harassment from anonymous users on the platform.

On Friday, May 5, Corrales filed a complaint with the National Privacy Commission (NPC) to compel Meta to disclose information about the anonymous accounts who attacked and red-tagged him online. Such information will allow Corrales to take legal action to hold his attackers accountable.

Corrales is the editor-in-chief of the Cagayan de Oro-based news organization Mindanao Gold Star Daily, and is also a 2023 Aries Rufo Journalism fellow.

What is the legal basis of the complaint?

The complaint argued that under Republic Act No. 10173, or the Data Privacy Act of 2012, Meta had failed to uphold Corrales’ right to access information about the accounts who red-tagged him on Facebook.

Section 16 of the Data Privacy Act states a data subject, or an individual whose personal information is processed, is entitled to “reasonable access to, upon demand, the names and addresses” of those who received the subject’s personal information.

When Corrales initially requested information on the accounts who red-tagged him, Meta responded by simply taking down the attackers’ posts. The tech company said that it needed “legal processes” to provide Corrales with the necessary information to identify the perpetrators.

In an earlier case that focused on an online buy-and-sell case, the NPC ruled that data subjects still have the right of access even without the need of a court order.

Corrales is also seeking nominal damages worth P10 million, exemplary damages worth P5 million, and moral damages worth P5 million.

Why does the complaint matter?

Corrales is among the many Filipino journalists who have experienced online harassment due to their work. This also marks the first time a Filipino journalist will be filing a complaint to hold an international tech platform accountable for online attacks.

Previous victims of online red-tagging in the Philippines have also been subjected to real-world harms. (New war: How the propaganda network shifted from targeting ‘addicts’ to activists)

“I hope this will pave the way for other – not just journalists – but also Filipino citizens who have been maligned and slandered through social media platforms here in the Philippines. Sana (hopefully) this will offer a clearer way to combat red-tagging and libelous posts, specifically on Facebook,” Corrales said in a press conference on Friday.

Lawyers from the Movement Against Disinformation coalition said the complaint aims to exact accountability from social media platforms and will provide better mechanisms for anyone victimized by red-taggers or attackers online.

“This is a precedent for the whole world, because this happens all over the world. We know how human rights violations have actually been enabled by social media posts,” lawyer Tony La Viña added.

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) deemed the filing the “important first step in unmasking” anonymous attackers and “eventually holding them to account in court.”

“The fight against disinformation – of which red-tagging is a particularly dangerous kind – is one that requires multiple sectors acting on different fronts, including on transparency and reform on the part of social media platforms,” NUJP said in a statement.

The Philippines currently ranks 132nd out of 180 countries on Reporters Without Borders’ World Press Freedom Index. Since 1986, a total of 197 journalists have been killed in the Philippines. – Rappler.com.